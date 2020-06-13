TORREVIEJA’S mayor, Eduardo Dolón, has finally announced when the city’s beaches will open.

The big day will be Wednesday, June 17, now that all safety and sanitary measures have been discussed with the Beach Management Body, to ensure they comply with health and safety requirements.

Dolón reiterated that an ‘Action Protocol’ was used in conjunction with AENOR, (Asociación Española de Normalización y Certificación).

As is the norm with every beach reopening, there are a number if restrictions, which we’ve summarised below:

Beaches will be open from 8:30am to 8:30pm, but without a current need for time slots.

Capacity control will be introduced during the mid-summer months.

Staff will advise of positioning and social distancing protocols.

First aid and rescue will focus on their traditional roles.

Beaches will be separated into three zones (sunbathing, transit and a six metre walk zone along the surf)

4m 2 areas will be roped off, for up to four family members at a time.

areas will be roped off, for up to four family members at a time. Night cleaners will clean and reshape the sand every evening

Dolón stressed that, although the Royal Decree Law 21/2020 states a minimum distance of 1.5m should be respected, Torrevieja will maintain the 2m rule that people have been used to.

Toilets stay open will remain open with staff on hand to clean them regularly.

Footbaths are now installed that will be cleaned daily.