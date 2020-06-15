SPAIN has registered its lowest number of new coronavirus cases since the start of March.

Only 40 new infections have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total nationwide to 244,109.

That figure however represents a discrepancy of 181 compared to yesterday when the total number was 243,928.

Surprisingly, the majority of cases were not in Madrid, with Catalunya registering 17, whereas the capital only had 12.

The total number of deaths registered by the Health Ministry has not changed for over a week however, staying at 27,136.

The Health Minister, Salvador Illa said earlier today that the total number of deaths will be updated ‘this week’.

During the past seven days 25 people have lost their lives, a decrease of one compared to yesterday when that number was 26.

All this data maintains the ‘downward trend’ that Director of Health Emergencies, Fernando Simon referred to earlier.

He noted that last week 52,800 potential coronavirus cases were suspected and PCR tests were conducted on around 93% of them.

“We are on the right track and we believe that we are no longer experiencing collective community transmissions.”