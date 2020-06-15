MALLORCA has been revealed as the most desired destination for British holidaymakers in Spain ‘post COVID-19’.

In a study conducted by Turespaña, the Balearic island took top spot as the preferred holiday destination for Britons, followed by Tenerife, Costa Brava, Costa Blanca, Lanzarote and the Costa del Sol.

The report also determined that 40% of Brits were willing to travel to Spain as soon as the restrictions are lifted in the UK.

Although the evolution of coronavirus in the UK is far from under control with more 1,514 new infections confirmed yesterday, the results have been welcomed by the Government of the Balearic Islands.

Britons represent the second largest market for international tourism, with 3.7 million visiting the region last year.

FAVOURED: 3.7 million Brits jetted into the Balearic Islands last year

Despite their desire to jet off to Mallorca, the Minister of Tourism, Iago Negueruela, did state that he does not ‘foresee the possibility of creating a safe corridor between the island and the UK’ at this moment.

This has been established with Germany and will see almost 11,000 German citizens arriving to Formentera, Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca this month in a pilot tourism test.

“We are in a similar epidemiological situation as Germany but that is not the case with the United Kingdom,” said Negueruela.

“What’s more, with Germany we are negotiating within EU conditions and the Schengen zone, which is not the case with the United Kingdom.”

Negueruela did however add that the autonomous governments were engaging in discussions with UK tour operators and authorities to enable the arrival of British tourists to the region at the earliest possible date.

It comes as Brits were warned that they would have to improve their COVID-19 figures before they could travel to Spain this summer.

SUN-SEEKERS: The first of almost 11,000 German tourists will arrive to the Balearics this week

In addition to carrying out extensive market research with a network of 33 tourism departments across the world, Turespaña also undertakes promotional activities to support the Spanish tourism sector.

In their latest campaign, Spain Will Wait, the governmental entity hopes to encourage international tourists to start planning their holidays to the country.

Featuring natural spaces and historical landmarks, the idyllic Cala Marmols in Mallorca and the iconic Barbaria lighthouse in Formentera make an appearance in the promotional video.

The Secretary of State for Tourism and President of Turespaña, Isabel Oliver, explained that the campaign will ‘remind tourists of the many reasons that they love Spain and the Balearic Islands.’

“We have a wide and diverse range of activities to meet all expectations and are ready to welcome you with our usual affection and hospitality,” Oliver said.

