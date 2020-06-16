JUST 12 coronavirus patients remain in intensive care (UCI) in hospitals across the Valencian Community.

It is the lowest figure since a state of alarm was called on March 14, and down from a high of 386 UCI patients recorded on April 3.

Figures have fallen sharply in general, with the total number of hospitalised patients remaining below 100 since last Sunday.

The Valencian Region recorded 122 cured patients and just three new cases by PCR in a 24-hour period between Monday and Tuesday.

“A decline in the number of hospitalised patients in Valencian health care centres continues,” a statement from the regional Sanitat health department read.

