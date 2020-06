NINE of every 10 coronavirus patients in Spain’s Valencian Community are now cured of the virus, today’s figures have shown.

A total of 87 Valencianos were declared free of COVID-19 today, while 10 tested positive and four died across the provinces of Alicante, Valencia and Castellon.

The four deaths are double yesterday’s two deaths, and follows a three-day period from June 5-7 in which no deaths were recorded.

?? 17/06



? Nueve de cada diez casos de #coronavirus ya no están activos en la Comunitat Valenciana



?? Altas: 87

?? Nuevos casos: 10

?? Fallecimientos: 4



? Más información: https://t.co/HLLTO0calt pic.twitter.com/8EOuAsncMd — GVA Sanitat (@GVAsanitat) June 17, 2020

Live statistics and graphs can be viewed online by clicking the link here.