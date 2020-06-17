THE number of new coronavirus infections in Spain has nearly doubled once again in the last 24 hours.

141 people have been confirmed as positive for the virus in the last 24, an increase of 65 compared to yesterday when it was 76.

The majority of these cases are in Madrid with 65, followed by Castilla y León with 24 and Catalunya with 23.

That brings the total number of infected patients nationwide to 244,683.

However, that number includes some discrepancies, as yesterday the total number of infected people was 244,328, a difference of 355, not 141.

The total number of deaths in Spain has for another day not been updated, staying static for the last 10 days at 27,136.

30 people have lost their lives during the past seven days, an increase of five compared to yesterday when it was 25.

Director of Health Emergencies, Fernando Simon said: “The trend is going downwards and has not been affected by the increase in testing.”

He added: “We are attentive to any small outbreaks that are identified and we are trying to control them.”

Regarding the situation in hospitals, Simon announced that ‘the use of ICU beds has progressively been reduced and we have almost reached the normal number used prior to the pandemic.’