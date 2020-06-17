THE Chief Minister of Gibraltar announced on social media that the number of active COVID-19 cases on the Rock has finally reached zero.

It comes after the 176 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since March 3 have all recovered and none have had severe symptoms or died.

This number included both residents and cross frontier workers who live in Spain, the latter which were included in Gibraltar’s testing numbers.

The number of active cases of COVID 19 in Gibraltar today is… ZERO! Let's keep it that way people! Observe the rules of social distancing, respiratory and hand hygiene. Together, we can do this! pic.twitter.com/Id8MTKd6rj — Fabian Picardo (@FabianPicardo) June 17, 2020

COVID-19 swab testing has tested a third of Gibraltar’s whole resident population of over 34,000 people.

It was revealed yesterday that 26 out of the 176 confirmed cases have reported on having the virus twice, which could be a concern if a second wave of COVID-19 ever hits Gibraltar.

There are also some who caught the virus who have tested negative for antibodies that would indicate they are immune to reinfection.

Breakthrough

This week it was revealed that a 60-year-old drug could be used to decrease the chances of death to the worst affected COVID-19 patients.

Dexamethasone is already being used in NHS hospitals to decrease chances of death in the UK by up to a third.

In response, the Gibraltar government announced it had stocks to treat 180 patients if there was a second wave and would order more.

Predictions of a further spike of infections in autumn would now be greeted by a range of measures to control it.

Gibraltar’s own contact tracing app is being released this week, with Picardo shutting down conspiracy theories about the app on social media.

The announcement of there being no more COVID-19 cases comes at the best time as Gibraltar’s bathing season officially started on June 16.

Though residents might now be a bit more relaxed with this news, Gibraltar’s leader has said that public health advice is still in place.

“I am so happy to report to the people of Gibraltar today that we have zero active cases of COVID-19,” said Picardo.

“We need to keep it that way by continuing to follow the rules of social distancing, respiratory and hand hygiene.

“Most importantly, we have to be aware that this could change tomorrow but we must be pleased to see this result.”

“Undoubtedly, this is a huge achievement for all of us as a community and I am extraordinarily proud of what we have all achieved together.

“There can be no greater political achievement for us now than to have deprived COVID-19 of any Gibraltarian victim in Gibraltar.

“Now that is something for all of us to be proud of.”

No changes have been announced about the potential total unlocking of Gibraltar by August 1, though now it definitely seems likely it will be done by then or sooner.

The Spain-Gibraltar border has been open for a week now, with no spike of COVID-19 cases reported by the authorities.

The border can only be crossed by those who are resident in Spain or in Gibraltar and have ID to back up that fact.