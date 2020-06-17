A TOP Spanish tourist association says that air travel corridors between the UK and Spain have to be set up as losing British visitors would be ‘catastrophic’.

Exceltur, which acts as a joint body for 31 tourist-related companies in Spain, has also slammed the different ways that beaches have been organised on the Costa Blanca and across the country.

Speculation is continuing to mount that the UK is working with countries like Spain, Greece, and Portugal to introduce quarantine-free travel for arriving and departing passengers from the end of the month.

But Exceltur´s president, José Luis Zoreda, has piled on the pressure on the Madrid government to cut a deal with its British counterparts over air corridors to help save local businesses in the hospitality sector.

Luis Zoreda did not mince his words as he said: “Losing the British this summer would be catastrophic.”

Despite confusion from the Spanish government over a possible tit-for-tat response to current UK air quarantine rules, the Exceltur boss wants the British back on the Costa Blanca from this Sunday (June 21) when Spain lifts travel restrictions with most EU countries.

“All possibilities should be looked at, including allowing flights in from parts of the UK that have low coronavirus rates,” Luis Zoreda added.

Exceltur has also criticised the lack of government leadership in the way that security measures have been put together in different ways across Spain´s recently-reopened beaches.

“It does not make sense that a tourist flying in from Manchester will face one set of beach rules in the Benidorm area, and something different in Torrevieja or on the Lloret de Mar,” he fumed.