FOREIGN travellers flying into Alicante-Elche airport will have to fill in a form with details of their home area and final destination, to stop any possible spread of the coronavirus.

Thermal image cameras to monitor temperatures are being installed at the airport ready for the increased influx of international visitors from July 1.

The additional questionnaire is seen by the Valencian Health Ministry as a vital tool if there is a rise in virus cases on the Costa Blanca.

The form will ask for information on where arrivals to the area started their journey and details about where they will be staying, in addition to how they can be contacted.

The Valencian Community’s Minister of Health, Ana Barcelo, said that the details will enable health professionals to make contact with travellers if COVID-19 cases rise in the region and if there is a link to a parallel rise in their place of origin.

Barcelo also revealed that medical centre bosses on the Costa Blanca will have the flexibility to open surgeries all day during the summer period to deal with increased workloads caused by extra visitors.