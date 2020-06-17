A SPANISH TV crew and a holiday-home owner had their lives put in danger by squatters hurling rocks at them in Espartinas, Seville.

The Antena 3 company were recording one of their ‘Public Mirror’ programmes when they wwe subjected to a hail of rocks and stones.

The owner, known only as Teresa, had denounced the squatters after she filmed them breaking on and syphoning the water and power supply.

The woman told Antena 3: “They are looking for a free summer.”

She also claimed that, because the four squatters had a child, authorities were reluctant to help.

An €800 rental agreement had allegedly been signed, but neither the owner or the TC crew had seen it.

Susann Griso, the TV reporter at the scene, was first subjected to verbal abuse as she filmed outside the property.

Suggesting that such objections and insults actions weren’t helping their cause, she was then subjected to the hail of stones and rocks, with Guardia Civil arriving moments later to prevent injuries.

Griso denounced: “They complain that we are recording on the street when we have all the right in the world!”

“We have caught them hooking the light, sneaking into the house, and on top of that the legitimate owner has to be there asking them to leave their house,” said Antena 3 colleague, Nacho Abad.

During the Coronavirus lockdown, illegal occupations of second-home homes have intensified due to the fact that owners cannot travel from their main abode.

Only yesterday, The Olive Press reported on people power bringing about a forced eviction of squatters in the Madrid town of Horcajo de Santiago.

