PLANS to turn a key southern Costa Blanca road into a dual carriageway are to be revisited some 13 years after the original project was drafted.

Valencia’s Public Works minister, Arcadi España, has said that a tender for a feasibility plan to upgrade the CV-95 between Orihuela City and Torrevieja would be advertised ‘after the summer’.

Development plans from the Valencian government dating back to 2007 were scrapped during the last recession.

Local businesses and councils have long lobbied for the upgrade which two years ago had an estimated cost of around €150 million.

“The feasibility plan will examine all of the costs as well as the impact on the environment,” said Arcadi España during a visit to the area.

“We need to look at the best options and we will do so with the help of the local mayors.”

€50,000 was put into the 2019 regional budget for a feasibility study on the CV-95 section between Orihuela and San Miguel de Salinas, but nothing happened.