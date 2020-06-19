DENIA Town Hall has announced a free WhatsApp service for alerts concerning the destination’s coveted beaches.

From tomorrow, June 20, anyone signing up to the service will receive warnings on jellyfish sightings and dangerous weather.

The service is also intended to inform beach-users of COVID-19 protocols designed by Denia’s Town Hall to mitigate coronavirus transmissions.

It comes as Denia’s lifeguards are due to return to the beaches, also tomorrow.

The alerts will be used to warn people that certain beaches are over-occupied, as well as other relevant issues.

Anyone interested in using the service should save the number +34 689657638 into their phonebook.

By sending a WhatsApp text with the word ‘ALTA’, the texter will be immediately signed up to the service.