A 54-year old man has died after locking himself out of a Denia area apartment block and falling to the ground in an attempt to reach the balcony.

The drama unfolded on the third floor of the building yesterday afternoon (June 18) as the man discovered he had left his keys inside his mother’s home on the urbanisation La Naranja.

He tried to get to the apartment by crossing over from his mother’s neighbour’s balcony, but he lost his footing and suffered a fatal fall.

He made a frantic attempt to grab the railing of a second-floor balcony, which gave way on his downward journey.

Policia Local agents were quickly on the scene and unsuccessfully tried to revive the man, who had travelled from Madrid to stay with his mother.

Paramedics pronounced him dead shortly afterwards.