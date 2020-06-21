AS things start going back to normal as lockdown eases, it’s not unusual to feel a bit nervous about visiting your opticians. To make sure it’s as safe as possible for colleagues and customers, Specsavers Ópticas has made some changes to its normal practices.

Here, we asked store director Nerea Galdos-Little, from Specsavers Ópticas Marbella, your questions to help prepare you and to give you peace of mind.

Why is Specsavers back open for business?

Following the latest government guidelines and easing of restrictions, Specsavers Ópticas was able to reopen on May 11th. Of course, all Specsavers stores will be adhering to social distancing measures and the latest hygiene rules, to ensure the safety of our colleagues and customers at all times.

What measures are in place to protect customers and colleagues?

Our top priority is the health and wellbeing of our colleagues and customers. Knowing this, ahead of the reopening, our stores have had a deep clean and our teams have been trained in the correct use of personal protective equipment (PPE). Following government guidelines, the stores are also thoroughly cleaned a minimum of twice a day. We have introduced a series of hygiene and personal protection measures to ensure a safe and comfortable experience in store for both customer and colleagues. These include restrictions on the number of customers allowed in store at any one-time, strict social distancing rules and use of personal protective equipment (PPE). All testing equipment and frames will be thoroughly sanitised before and after each use.

Can I just walk into the store or do I need to book ahead?

All customers are being asked to request an appointment in advance by phone or the website to help with social distancing and hygiene measures.

Do you have to attend your appointment on your own?

Ideally, yes, as this enables us to maintain the social distancing measures more efficiently and keep everyone safe. However, we recognise that this might not always be possible, for example a child or vulnerable person will need the care and support of a parent or companion. We are asking for anyone who needs to be accompanied to only bring a single companion, wherever possible.

When your eye test has been completed and capacity permits, you will be able to invite your companion to the store to advise you with your frame selection. You may also wish to explore the various frame styles on our website before your appointment with us. (specsavers.es)

What should people do if they have an eye emergency?

Customers should contact the store via phone to speak with an optometrist. The expert will then decide how best to help.

Is it safe to have an eye test?

Yes, it is safe to have an eye test. Specsavers Ópticas has introduced strict hygiene measures, including the use of PPE and in-store hand sanitizer stations. Following government guidelines, we request that you wear a protective mask when you come for your appointment

You should have an eye examination every two years or more regularly if advised by your optometrist. A comprehensive eye test includes checking the health of the inner and outer parts of the eye. Even if you’re happy with your vision it’s worth having a regular check-up. Eyes can be affected by a number of conditions which can be picked up earlier through an eye test, giving it less chance of affecting your vision.

When I go for my eye test, will there be others in the waiting room?

When you arrive for your appointment, you’ll be met by a Specsavers Ópticas colleague and may be temporarily asked to sit in the waiting room. There will be strict social distancing measures in place to ensure you remain at a safe distance from other customers. As you may only visit the store with a pre-arranged appointment, the team will be able to manage the flow of the waiting room with your health and safety in mind.

When looking at frames in store, is it safe to try them on?

Yes, we have introduced a number of hygiene measures to ensure this. For example,

each time a customer tries on a pair of frames, they will be removed from the shop floor, thoroughly sanitised and wiped clean, before being placed back on display.

Specsavers Ópticas are open to provide the full breadth of optical services to their customers, including eye tests and frame repairs. Customers will also be able to buy new glasses, contact lenses and other accessories.

To request an appointment, or find your nearest store, please visit specsavers.es