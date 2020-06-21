POLICE have detained a 30-year-old schizophrenic man for allegedly killing his father by slitting his throat.

The Spanish national, undergoing medical treatment for the condition, is alleged to have carried out the ‘parricide’ at their family home in the San Jaime neighbourhood of Albatera, Alicante.

GRISLY: Family garage where alleged murder took place

Agents attended the property on June 19, after the detainee’s mother had run to the nearest police station, warning that her son had ‘lost his mind’ and threatened to kill his father, according to El Periodico.

Other sources said neighbours had reported ‘screaming’.

By the time police had arrived, the son had barricaded himself into the garage, so the metal door had to be forced by agents.

IN CHARGE: The Guardia Civil took over the case from the Policia Local

The son was found standing over his deceased father, with the knife still in his hand.

The 60-year-old’s throat had been sliced open.

After trying to flee, neighbours said four Policia Local officers held him down until the Guardia Civil arrived and took over.

TRAGIC: The son has a history of mental illness, according to sources

The son was arrested and transferred to cells at Pilar de la Horadada, where he will be tried by an Orihuela court this week.

Levante-EMV reported that the detainee had a history of incidents in the family, and was known to be suffering from mental illness for some time.