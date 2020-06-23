GIANNIS Antetokounmpo’s youngest brother has signed his first professional basketball contract with Spanish side Murcia.

Alex Antetokounmpo, 19, graduated from Dominican High School in Wisconsin and received multiple offers from the NCAA.

The youngest brother of the current NBA MVP opted to play professionally in Europe, instead of going to college.

He signed a three-year deal with Spanish side, UCAM Murcia, who finished 16th in this year’s ACB regular season, missing out on the play-offs.

The contract also includes an NBA buy-out clause for every summer, if the young Greek chooses to move back across the Atlantic.

Murcia has continued its tradition of signing good prospects and it’s a club with a great development system.

The youngest of five brothers, three of whom all play in the best basketball league in the world, Alex has big shoes to fill.

Alex will be the second of the Antetokounmpo brothers to play in Spain’s top basketball league, following in the footsteps of his older brother Thanassis who spent the 2016-17 season with Andorra.