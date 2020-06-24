NINE people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 100 have been isolated on the Costa del Sol.

An outbreak of coronavirus has been detected at the Malaga Red Cross Reception, Emergency and Referral Centre after PCR testing diagnosed nine positive cases.

The outbreak was reported this Tuesday by the Ministry of Health and Families.

The nine affected people have not required hospitalisation and the 100 people who have been in close contact with the nine individuals are under active monitoring and will be tested by PCR.

The first case detected at the Red Cross reception centre, on Avenida Ortega y Gasset, tested positive on Sunday.

On Monday a further three individuals tested positive, by Tuesday the number of infected people had risen to nine.

It’s expected that once the results of all the RCPs are obtained, more positive cases will appear.

These new positive cases detected at the Red Cross centre in Malaga are being considered by health professionals as ‘localised outbreaks’ that have been ‘caught on time.’

Adding that outbreaks are impossible to prevent, but that the means are in place to prevent the virus from spreading easily and creating a major public health problem.

The Emergency Reception and Referral Centre in Malaga was inaugurated last August.

The principal function of the centre is to offer humanitarian aid to people rescued in pateras (small boats) off the Andalucian coastline, before they are transferred to other locations.

The centre has facilities for 230 people, of which 60 are reserved for families with children, with the remaining 170 spaces allocated to men.

Despite this recent outbreak, the numbers of cases in Malaga continue to decline with just one coronavirus-related death in 24 hours.

