TORREVIEJA and surrounding areas were awoken early this morning by an earthquake that rattled windows right across the southern areas of Costa Blanca.
The quake with a magnitude of 3.1 was centred just outside the coastal town at 5.50am, identified as the seismically most active areas of the Iberian Peninsula.
Due to the shallow depth of 3 km, it was felt most intensely near its epicentre in San Miguel de Salinas.
One contributor to earthquake-report.com said: “I felt it twice …the first time for 5 seconds, the second time some minutes later more or less the same … like the ground was shaking underneath the house.”
Olive Press readers also took to social media to share their experience, with Verity Hall of San Miguel exclaiming: “Now THAT was an Earthquake!! Scared the actual life out of me!”
In recent years, the area has suffered with a number of tremors out to sea, but towns inland have also felt the brunt of earthquakes.
June 22, 2019 – Las Zurraderas, 3.6 magnitude
April 9, 2019 – Arroyo Hurtado, 3.7 magnitude
March 24, 2019 – Off Guardamar del Segura coast, 4.4 magnitude
August 13, 2018 – Barinas, 4.3 magnitude
March 2, 2018 – Pliego (Murcia), 3.8 magnitude
