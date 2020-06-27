TORREVIEJA and surrounding areas were awoken early this morning by an earthquake that rattled windows right across the southern areas of Costa Blanca.

The quake with a magnitude of 3.1 was centred just outside the coastal town at 5.50am, identified as the seismically most active areas of the Iberian Peninsula.

MAGNITUDE: Information from earthquake-report.com

Due to the shallow depth of 3 km, it was felt most intensely near its epicentre in San Miguel de Salinas.

One contributor to earthquake-report.com said: “I felt it twice …the first time for 5 seconds, the second time some minutes later more or less the same … like the ground was shaking underneath the house.”

Olive Press readers also took to social media to share their experience, with Verity Hall of San Miguel exclaiming: “Now THAT was an Earthquake!! Scared the actual life out of me!”

In recent years, the area has suffered with a number of tremors out to sea, but towns inland have also felt the brunt of earthquakes.

June 22, 2019 – Las Zurraderas, 3.6 magnitude

April 9, 2019 – Arroyo Hurtado, 3.7 magnitude

March 24, 2019 – Off Guardamar del Segura coast, 4.4 magnitude

August 13, 2018 – Barinas, 4.3 magnitude

March 2, 2018 – Pliego (Murcia), 3.8 magnitude

