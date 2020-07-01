UNIONS have been in meetings with the Los Barrios mayor after the Viesgo power station announced it will close its doors.

A total of 80 jobs will be lost at the power plant in Gibraltar’s neighbouring town, adding to an already precarious situation caused by COVID-19.

The shutdown was confirmed in mid-June as the company which owns the diesel plant, Viesgo, said it would dedicate itself fully to renewable energy.

It is one of a number of power stations forced to close down after the European Union set emissions limits that came into effect on June 30.

UGT union representatives had urgent talks this week with Los Barrios mayor Miguel Alconchel with the power station closing its doors after 35 years in operation.

“Here at the council we will do everything in our hands so that this does not have any negative effects but instead becomes a new opportunity for all of us,” said Alconchel.

“We must not forget that the power station contributed to 20% of council profits and its closure will be grave blow to our economy.”

In order to satisfy power needs of the area, Alconchel recently released plans for a new wind farm to be built in its stead.

Despite the bad news for jobs, environmental groups have applauded the decision to close the power plant.

A joint statement by Greenpeace, Verdemar, Ecologistas en Accion and Agaden have said this would lead to cleaner air and better health.