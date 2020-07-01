TUI has increased the number of flights to the Balearic Islands this summer due to a grow in demand from holidaymakers.

According to Sebastian Ebel, the Head of Holiday Experiences at the German tour operator, holiday reservations have increased considerably since the pilot tourism test was launched.

The revolutionary plan put the Balearics back on the international radar as the region became the first in Spain to welcome tourists since the state of alarm was enforced.

Ebel said the thousands of German citizens who joined the pilot plan gave ‘extremely positive feedback’ in regards to their experience upon their return home.

Specifically, an average score of 8.4 was given for overall satisfaction and a very respectable 8.7 for security and hygiene measures.

He said: “We were able to demonstrate to our clients together with the Balearic authorities and our hotel partners that safe vacations are possible in the era of COVID-19.”

For this reason, Ebel assured that TUI will significantly increase its flight offer this season, with 1,500 flights scheduled to Ibiza, Mallorca and Menorca in July.

It comes as Austria has begun negotiations with the Balearic Government on the possibility of joining the pilot tourism test.

The Austrian ambassador to Spain, Christian Ebner, jetted into Mallorca this week to discuss the sanitary measures implemented on the island with President Francina Armengol.

Here she explained how the autonomous community had ‘successfully overcome the health crisis’ and that ‘healthcare would be guaranteed to every visitor should they be diagnosed with COVID-19.’