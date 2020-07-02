TOP operas from Madrid’s Royal Theatre are to beamed onto a big screen on the Orihuela Costa this summer.

A season of major productions will be televised at the Playa Flamenca esplanade between July 22 and August 19, in addition to live concerts at the venue.

The Royal Theatre relays will start at 8.30pm with Puccini’s Tosca beginning the season on Wednesday July 22, with another Pucci offering, La Boheme being transmitted on July 29.

The other operas to be screened on the remaining Wednesdays will be La Traviata, Madam Butterfly and Aida.

The live on-site concerts will be on Sundays and will feature the Gines Perez de la Parra Choir on July 26 and August 9, and the Trio Moon on August 2 and August 16.

Orihuela’s Culture councillor, Mar Ezcurra, said that coastal residents and tourists will be able to savour the very best in classical music in an excellent setting.

“Entry will be free of charge until the area is filled up and all the appropriate health and security measures will be in place,” Ezcurra added.