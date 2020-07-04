THE International Auditorium of Torrevieja has carried out the disinfection and cleaning of all its facilities, using a new fogging technique, in order to eliminate any possible coronavirus infections.

The popular multi-purpose building can now guarantee the safety and well-being of all visitors and workers.

CLEANSED: Using the ‘fogging’ technique

‘Fogging’ involves the disinfectant, authorised by Spain’s Ministry of Health, being converted into tiny particles that form a cloud capable of reaching all areas and surfaces.

Isabel Belmonte, auditorium manager, said: “We want the public to know that this is a space where we have adopted all the measures to fight against the spread of COVID-19.”

A working meeting between nearly all the mayors of the Vega Baja area was held on Tuesday at the site, adjacent to the Quironsalud Hospital outside Torrevieja.

LANDMARK: Torrevieja’s International Auditorium

On the agenda was the future of infrastructure in the region, in light of recent tragedies caused by flooding and COVID-19.

Also in attendance were the Generalitat commissioners for the Renhace Plan, Jorge Olcina and Antonio Alonso.

The general director of Analysis and Public Policies of the Presidency, Ana Berenguer also came.

She was joined by the general directors of Public Works, Transport and Mobility, Roser Obrer and the deputy director General of Mobility of the General Directorate of Public Works, Transport and Mobility, Josep Llin.