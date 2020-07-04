THE Policia Nacional homicide unit and forensic department of Malaga were called to a bloodbath in a Velez-Malaga apartment on Saturday morning after reports of a brutal murder.

Officers were called to the property after a young woman contacted the Velez-Malaga Policia Local office.

She explained that she had visited a friend and arrived to find the apartment door unlocked and rooms covered in blood from floor to ceiling.

By the time officers arrived on the scene, they entered the property and discovered that there were huge amounts of blood on all three floors in almost every room.

In the final room they discovered a young man frantically trying to clean up.

It was established that the man was the son of the owner of the house.

Due to the nature of the ‘crime scene’ homicide and forensic teams were called as all indications pointed to a violent assault or even a murder.

Matters were made more serious when the young man apparently made a confession to the police, saying that he had stabbed a man multiple times and could take the officers to the body.

He also said that he is prepared to ‘go to prison for 30 years.’

He was immediately read his rights for murder and was taken into custody, however things did not add up once the investigative team began combing the property.

They noticed that the young man only had a small cut on his finger, and that the blood splatter patterns did not correlate to a violent attack.

There were no body drag marks, but there were vertical marks consistent with lacerations.

Officers also went to the area that the man said he had taken the body to and found nothing.

They contacted all his friends and family and even people he was known to have had bad relationships with.

No one was missing or reported any kind of unusual behaviour over the weekend.

Eventually on Sunday afternoon, the young man wanted to testify again to change his story.

He explained to the police that he had had an altercation with a friend in the living room of the house, supposedly out of jealousy.

In the fight, they both suffered injuries, including the cut to the boy’s hand.

Police contacted the friend in question and found him alive and well, confirming the testimony.

It was also discovered that the young man was a haemophiliac, meaning that his blood lacks clotting agents.

This would explain the blood marks all over the property as the cut on his hand would have haemorrhaged, causing a large amount of blood to spill.

It is understood that the ‘confession’ given by the man was done so under the influence of narcotics and that once he sobered up under police custody, his memory returned.

Both the aggressor and the victim were reprimanded and later released without charge due to the nature of the situation and the remorse of those involved.