A MANHUNT has been launched after a well-known cyclist was killed in a hit and run on the Costa del Sol.

Mario Zumaquero, 44, died while training, following a collision with his bike and a car on the AP-7 in Estepona.

An unidentified driver smashed into the dad-of-one at around 6:50am this morning but failed to stop.

Other road-users called the emergency services over the crash at kilometre 167 of the motorway towards Cadiz.

Mario Zumaquero
TRAGIC: Cyclist Mario Zumaquero dead after hit and run by driver, who it is suggested may have been ‘clubbing in Marbella’

Paramedics pronounced Zumaquero dead at the scene, before a search started for the motorist involved in his death.

Early reports have suggested the vehicle was a white Mercedes, with social media-users widening the hunt for the culprit to Cadiz.

The car is said to have a broken right headlight, with a Diario Sur report suggesting that the driver could have been partying in Marbella, due to the time of the incident.

Zumaquero was a member of popular climbing spot, Club de Escalada de Marbella and the Puro Crossfit gym.

‘SHARE PLEASE’: Witnesses said the vehicle believed to have hit Zumaquero was a ‘white Mercedes’

He was a well-known local athlete who took part in mountain events and even an Ironman competition.

The Mayor of Ojen, Jose Antonio Gomez led tributes to Zumaquero with a heartfelt social media post.

He said: “Today is a sad day for Ojen and for sport. They have run over our friend Mario Zumaquero and fled.

“Mario has passed away. I hope they find the culprits. Mario RIP. My condolences to the family.”

Estepona Mayor Jose Maria Garcia Urbano also offered his condolences.

He said: “The fatal hit of Mario Zumaquero freezes the hearts of all of us who go cycling.

“My condolences to his family and friends.”

One of Zumaquero’s friends described him as a ‘very involved, serious athlete who used to train alone’.

The Guardia Civil’s appeal for information was matched by a call from the Club Infinity de Marbella sports organisation.

A spokesperson for the group said: “[If you] can contribute to the investigation of the accident by providing any information, contact the traffic unit of the Civil Guard of Marbella.”

