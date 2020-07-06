A MAN has been brutally attacked on the Costa del Sol after he was confused for his twin brother.

The Policia Nacional has arrested two brothers after they seriously injured a man who was on a night out with friends in Estepona on June 27.

The perpetrators were looking for the victim’s brother after he had apparently liked an Instagram picture of one of the men’s girlfriend.

The unfortunate victim was sitting at a bar with three friends, when he was approached by two brothers, 18 and 22 years old.

According to El Mundo sources, one of them began swearing at him and then proceeded to spit on him, not knowing that he wasn’t the man they were looking for.

The bar’s security managed to intervene before the situation escalated further.

While the victim was on his way home however, he was ambushed by three men with a dog, who started harassing him.

One of the men then proceeded to hit him in the head, knocking him to the ground.

The others then joined in and started kicking him, while shouting at the dog to bite him.

Despite being seriously beaten up and wounded, the man managed to escape and reach the police station before his attackers caught up with him.

He then proceeded to tell the police that he believed he had been mistaken for his twin brother, who had liked an Instagram picture of one of the attackers’ girlfriend.

The two brothers who instigated the attack have both been arrested by the police, but no mention has been made of the third who was also involved in the attack and was the dog owner.