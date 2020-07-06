A BRITISH pensioner has been rescued by Torrevieja firefighters after suffering a fall at her home last Saturday, July 4.

The 72-year-old, who lives on her own, was reportedly left ‘helpless’ and with a suspected hip injury after falling over at her Torre de la Horadada home.

Special precautions were also taken as the resident was one of the first people in the Pilar area to have tested COVID-19 positive in mid-March.

Alarm bells were raised after her neighbour had not seen her ‘all day’ and heard shouts coming from inside the property when she went to drop by.

A Torrevieja fire crew broke in and discovered that she had been on the floor for several hours.

She was taken to Torrevieja Hospital.