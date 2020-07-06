AROUND 30 beaches on the Costa del Sol were forced to close over the weekend after reaching maximum capacity.

According to Diario Sur, around 55 beaches in total were closed throughout the entire region of Andalucia, in order to maintain social distancing.

Malaga, Cadiz and Huelva were the three provinces most affected.

Beaches included Benalmadena in Malaga and Zahora, Cruz del Mar, Tres Piedras and Bolonia all in Cadiz.

This has been the third weekend in a row that sun seekers have had to be turned away from the beach due to overcrowding.

Town halls tried to discourage potential beachgoers by posting closure information on their websites and on phone apps.

The problems are expected to worsen later in the month, as more foreign tourists are expected to arrive – especially Brits who will no longer have to quarantine upon their return to the UK from July 10 – and Spaniards start their annual summer holidays.

Traditionally, Andalucian beaches tend to be at their busiest from mid-July to mid-August.

Beaches along the Costa del Sol have not yet started using a pre-booking system, similar to the one used along the Costa Blanca, but that might change as the number of beachgoers increases.