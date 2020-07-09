BAR and restaurant terraces on Spain´s Costa Blanca will be able to expand to full 100 per cent capacity from as soon as tomorrow(July 10), as more visitors are flying in from countries like the UK to enjoy a much-needed summer break.

The Valencian Community´s Health Minister, Ana Barcelo, said that a package of new regional government measures to reduce coronavirus emergency restrictions will officially be published this Friday and would “take effect in a matter of hours”.

Indoor capacity for bars and restaurants will be set at 75 per cent, and the same figure will apply to cinemas, theatres, libraries and museums.

Places of education like university lecture rooms as well as music and dance schools will also be able to operate at the 75 per cent figure, so long as social distancing rules can be maintained.