A BRITISH holidaymaker has plunged to his death from a Marbella hotel and killed a local after landing on them.

The tourist, said to be in his 50s, plummeted from the seventh floor and collided with a Spaniard who was enjoying a drink on the terrace below, the Sun reported.

Policia Nacional are investigating whether the Brit jumped or fell by accident.

The two men were killed instantly at around 1.45am this morning.

The shocking incident took place at the luxury five-star Don Pepe hotel.

More to follow…