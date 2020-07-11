MASKS will be mandatory at all times in Andalucia from next week, it has been announced.

It is believed the personal protective gear must be worn by anyone aged six and above and regardless of whether or not social distancing can be guaranteed.

Much like the Balearics and Catalunya, masks will not be obligatory during sports.

Junta president Juanma Moreno made the announcement at an appearance in Ceuta today.

Moreno said the Junta’s medical committee will analyse the policy on Monday which ‘if approved, would be immediate and would be applied the next day or 48 hours later.’

The decision has come following a string of outbreaks across the southernmost region, with Malaga and Granada the most affected.

“With a population of 8.5 million, it is normal for us to have outbreaks in Andalucia and that is why we must continue to insist on individual and collective responsibility and that prevention is better than cure,” Moreno said.

Juanma Moreno added that there is a ‘tourism phobia’ in some towns as ‘tourists are arriving who do not use masks and this causes some fear among the inhabitants of those municipalities, which is not a good thing.’

He added: “It is normal that there is a progressive relaxation of the norms because we have been very strict for five months, but we must avoid being run over by the virus and we have to get ahead of it because we are seeing that Spain is experiencing some major outbreaks.”

The Partido Popular leader said mandatory use of masks can ‘be positive to avoid these possible outbreaks.’

He insisted that the incidence of COVID-19 has decreased in the region from a hospital point of view.

“We do not have a clinical situation that alarms the population,” he said.

The leader assured that all current outbreaks in Andalucia are limited and under control.

But he added: “From one week to the next the data may change and we must be scrupulous with current rules.”