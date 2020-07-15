The world is waking up to the great concept of data. Data refers to the customer profile or persona. In some cases, it is referred to as the avatar. Signalhire emails have been created to help businesses across the world get customer’s contact details with ease. Prospects’ contacts are the doorway to anyone accessing the golden opportunity of announcing the existence of a business. It is all that matters.

Primarily, a customer profile is the characteristics of a customer that covers demographics, psychographics, purchasing power, and patterns. It shines a light on customer trends and market segments. A business is bound to target their customers better when armed with the correct information about them. At the same time, they can grow their customer base from studying patterns of their existing customers.

The market is saturated with top class products and services. The major competitive advantage one can leverage is offering great customer experience. This can only be accomplished if the customer profile is known, and all the details necessary for decision-making are captured. Learn a new way of landing customer details in this YouTube video. Go ahead and enjoy the benefits of having complete customer profiles while maximizing every coin spent on customer acquisition and retention.

Why Building a Solid Customer Profile is so Important?

Customers are classified into segments developed by studying influences on their buying patterns. Targeting product information to a prospect means you already know your customers’ location to start with, as logistics is critical in decision-making. With the correct place, you step up further to see the age group fit to use it. Understanding the economic factors is also key as income is directly proportional to purchasing power. In this case, a high-valued product would waste resources channelled at customer acquisition if the campaigns are launched at low-income earners.

Even when someone can afford the quoted price, there is a need to study preferences, interests, and beliefs. The fundamental principle here is to make the most conversions from product exposures. Understanding the customer is the first step to closing sales with ease. There are enough instruments like the Google Chrome Contact Finder tool to help you acquire and plan out customer profiles to your preference. Below are five creative ways of building customer profiles.

1. Profile capturing Personal Information

A profile capturing basic personal customer information is very simple and effective. It serves you both ways. First, you have an easy filing and retrieval method. Second, customers spend less time filling in forms. Most simple customer profile forms capture the following information:

Full name



Shipping address



Contact information



Billing information

From the above, businesses will have all they need for any transaction to go through any time. There is no need to call customers each time and ask for clarification. Organization skills come in handy here.

2. Profile capturing Customer’s Interests

Customer’s interests refer to specific information zeroing in on customer demographics, behavior patterns, and environment. The following factors are considered in creating their avatar:

Age and gender

Residential area

Job titles and roles

The above is a build-up of the information already provided in step one. Such profiles reap more as targeting is made more specific. The selection of media channels depends highly on this information to ensure advertising budgets are satisfactory.

3. Profile with measurable benefits

At face value, everyone in the world can pass off as a potential client for any product under the sun. Indeed, it is probable that customer conversions reflect in the bank statements. Countable companies can even afford to handle logistics globally. Being realistic with both expectations and plans is the first of many strategic wins. Once you have your perfect product, the go-to-market strategy must first have the ideal customer profile. Being able to answer who the ideal client for a product is, and knowing they are a good fit is a good place to start. The following are the five important pointers to measurable benefits to tick when filling customer profiles:

Is there a genuine NEED for your product?

Establish the need. It is cheaper to convert an established market than trying to create a new one. It is not about what a business is offering as its product. It is about what solution stems from answering to the already existing pain-point in the market.

How much TIME does your customer need between deployment and getting actual benefits from your product offering?



Is there documented SUCCESS?



Does your client have a BUDGET to deal with possible unexpected product outcome; that is, can they afford a gamble?



Does the personal benefit encompass WINNERS being two-sided? Do both the business and the customer win?



Creating profiles at this level gets your team answering the real questions that should truly be interrogated thoroughly by any entrepreneur seeking to make the best of his resources. The step ensures all energies are focused on red and ready apples.

4. Artistic Profiles

Artistic profiles go a notch higher and add flesh to all the patterns mentioned above. The customer profile gets flexible and more detailed. You can find company activities and events the customer has been previously invited to, their purchase history, and account management information. Artistic profiles make follow-ups and targeted marketing campaigns way easier.

5. Buyer Persona capturing Demographics

The icing of the cake on any good customer profile will go beyond displaying basic information and include actionable insights about a customer. Actionable insights ensure that all channelled messages are tailor-made for the customers and their specific needs. The goal here is to cut on the number of messages sent out while maximizing their influence. No business should spam clients or appear too desperate for a sale.

Customer profiles are critical to the success of any entrepreneurial venture. Building a community of trusted clients around a brand means both parties benefit from each other. Customer profiles ensure that a business reaps out of the money and effort put in by acquiring new customers. It also helps make the entire process of communication smoother. Customer service works better when customers and their preferences are well-known.