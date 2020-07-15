THE Costa Blanca could join other Spanish regions like Andalucia, Catalunya, the Balearic Islands, and Murcia in extending mandatory mask wearing within a few days.

The Valencian Community President, Ximo Puig, said that a decision in following suit with other parts of the country was a question of balancing health issues with any economic consequences.

“A decision will be taken over the next few days coupled with reviewing the capacity of public places, especially if we expand the mask wearing rules,” Puig added.

The regional leader said that masks were already compulsory on public transport and in areas where social distancing rules could not be followed.

Over recent localised coronavirus outbreaks in the Valencian Community, Puig commented: “40 per cent of new infections are coming from within a family setting and we are controlling the new outbreaks, although the concept of being “risk-free” simply does not exist.”