ARTISTS from Gibraltar, Austria, Spain and Argentina have put on a joint exhibition on the Rock.

Organised by the MASA-UK Art Gallery in Manchester it aims to show how ‘art is bringing us together, making us stronger and resilient’ during the pandemic.

“The exhibition is being seen as a response to the way the virus has affected the whole world,” said the Ministry of Culture who helped to put it on.

‘Art vs COVID-19’ includes paintings, sculpture and photography with different styles and materials used in their creation.

It was opened by the Ministers for Culture and Health, John Cortes and Paul Balban respectively.

MINISTERS: Admiring the artwork at the Fine Arts Gallery

“During critical times culture becomes even more important,” said Cortes.

“It gives us our identity, hope, and allows us to express ourselves whilst defining who we are as a community.”

Balban felt that the exhibition gives us an idea into how the virus had affected and touched us all.

Social distancing was in place with only the organisers and a few artists present at the opening yesterday.

Most works are on sale at the Fine Arts Gallery in Casemates, which is open from 10am to 2pm until July 25.

Getting busy

Gibraltar’s top art competition will once again be held this year at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery also in Casemates.

Known as the International Art Competition, it has a top prize of £5,000 and will take place between November 5-14.

FAMED: Last year’s winner was Jose Manuel Diaz Pino with his sculpture ‘Corazón Latiente’ (Beating Heart)

Artists can enter a maximum of two paintings and two sculptures for the 47th edition of the event, with a £10 fee for each work entered.

Entry forms are available from most Gibraltar galleries and must be handed in at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery from October 19-23.

All works have to be original and not entered in other competitions, so artists are recommended to start creating!