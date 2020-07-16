EVERY cloud has a silver lining and the dark times of the COVID-19 pandemic have given the elderly something they never expected.

Gibraltar is back to zero in terms of active cases on both sides of the border with Spain.

For the over-70s and vulnerable in Gibraltar, the worry about COVID-19 has had a golden lining by being able to bathe together in peace.

The golden time programme at the Europa Pool have given them an opportunity to swim by themselves on Mondays and Tuesdays every week.

The idea was devised by the current Gibraltar Government that also allows the most at risk from infection to use the Bathing Pavilion on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

RELAXING: Elderly people have found tranquillity at Europa Pool

“Surfaces are sanitised regularly and wardens have been tasked to enforce social distancing amongst users,” said the Ministry of Equality.

“This provides an important opportunity to exercise, relax and socialise in a safe environment during the summer months.”

The elderly and vulnerable are also allowed to use the Commonwealth Park alone for two hours in the morning.

Minister for Civil Contingencies, Samantha Sacramento, helped deliver such a secure Gibraltar during the lockdown and is happy with the results.

She said that in ‘the new normal, it is vital to provide safe spaces to those who are most vulnerable to its

effects’.

Sacramento said: “I am proud that the investments made by this Government in our outdoor spaces and leisure facilities now enable us to offer this important service to the community.

“For as long as there are people who are vulnerable to COVID and who require this, we will continue to provide it.

“This means a small sacrifice by others who may not be able to use it at this time, but it one that we need to make as a community for their benefit.”