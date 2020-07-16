FOUR new outbreaks of coronavirus have been detected across the Balearic Islands, putting the number of active outbreaks at 12.

The Ministry of Health report that the outbreaks involve 63 diagnoses.

This has led to some 122 people being put in isolation after coming into contact with an infected patient.

Health spokesman Javier Arranz explained that all those who have produced a positive COVID-19 result are of ‘low risk.’

He said all either have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic with only one individual being treated at hospital.

Breaking down the number of cases by island, there are 10 outbreaks in Mallorca (50 positive diagnoses), one in Ibiza (10 positive diagnoses) and another in Menorca (three positive diagnoses).

Arranz said the most ‘serious’ outbreak is from a self-employed worker in Mallorca due to the infection putting 30 people in isolation.

He said: “This person does not work in an office but for eight hours a day they have great geographical mobility.”

Including the new outbreaks, the Balearic Islands now have 122 active cases, with 2,027 being ‘cured’ and 229 losing their lives to the virus.

Arranz also revealed that since early May, the COVID-19 Primary Care Tracker Team has identified 17 outbreaks in the region.

From this number, 95 positive cases have been detected and 169 people have been monitored as ‘close contacts.’

It comes as more than 100 outbreaks of coronavirus have been detected in Spain since the beginning of the de-escalation plan.

This has included two in Andalucia, one involving 10 patients in Almeria and the other in a residential home in Ronda.

According to Health Minister Salvador Illa, 40% of all outbreaks have originated from family reunions.

