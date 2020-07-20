EX-TOWIE star Gemma Collins has signed a six-figure deal to become the face of budget airline Wizz Air.

“Welcome on board BABY !! LETS GO !!! Don’t forget your masks and who wants Prosecco ! There’s only one way to travel !!! WIZZ AIR,” announced the diva to her 1.9 million followers on Instagram.

The GC will be part of a drive to motivate Brits to travel abroad now air bridges have been established between multiple European destinations.

Alongside a ginormous photo of Collins’ face, the Wizz Air planes will be painted magenta pink— the reality star’s favourite colour.

Last week, Collins enjoyed a holiday in Marbella amid her messy breakup with TOWIE co-star James Argent.

But Collins didn’t rest in the 30C heat. Instead, she continued her latest fitness regime poolside.

Collins later revealed to fans that Argent had called her a ‘hippo’ as their relationship deteriorated.

“It’s not all fun in the sun guys, we are exercising today. We’ve just done deadlifts, squats, press ups, lunges and we’re now off for a run,” she told fans online.

It has not been confirmed whether Collins travelled to Marbella on a Wizz Air plane.



During her pandemic reality show Diva in Lockdown, Collins told her family she’d be flying them to sun and sand in a private jet when lock down measures were eased.