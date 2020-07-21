Choosing a university is one of the most critical decisions in the life of every purposeful person. It is the quality of education that determines how your future life will turn out. Among the best options for obtaining a degree, education experts advise you to pay attention to the top-rated universities in Canada. It is not so difficult to get into them, the educational process is held at a high level, and diplomas are honored around the globe. The Canadian government has made no secret of its desire to attract more international students. They not only bring money to provincial budgets but also can become highly qualified employees for local companies and businesses. Specialists say that higher education in Canada is considered the best in the world in terms of price and quality.

Even though obtaining an education at one of Canada’s most reputable tertiary institutions is a dream come true for millions of passionate and active learners, it still comes with specific challenges and hardships. One of the main struggles that students face when absorbing knowledge at universities is the obligation to conduct a realm of academic papers on a variety of educational disciplines. There is nothing wrong with seeking help outside of your varsity, especially if you feel insecure about your writing skills. That is why so many attendees of higher educational establishments periodically resort to the competent assistance of the writers from an online writing company. Yet, it is crucial to bear in mind that Canadian universities cherish honest and hardworking students, striving to overcome educational obstacles by themselves.

What are the Three Most Prestigious Universities in Canada?

Today, there are more than 100 higher education institutions in the Land Of The Maple Leaf. Let’s take a closer look at the tertiary institutions that occupy the leading positions in all Canadian universities’ rankings.

The University of Toronto was founded as the King’s College in 1827 and, over time, has grown into a large and extensive educational center. Today, it boasts of three campuses and includes several colleges and institutes. Ten hospitals in Toronto are subordinate to the university, where local medical students are trained. The university oversees scientific research not only across Canada but also in other countries. It surpasses any other higher educational institution in Canada in terms of the number of students, employees, and training programs offered.

This Canadian university is also famous for producing the largest number of Nobel Prize laureates in the country. Within its walls, several high-profile world discoveries were made, such as the production of insulin, the invention of the electric cardiac pacemaker, and the discovery of a gene responsible for the development of Alzheimer’s disease.

The University of Toronto shows off an extensive library, the second-largest and fourth-ranked among the research and scientific bases in North America. The library’s collection consists of about 15 million volumes, which are stored on the territory of three campuses.

This tertiary education institution situated on the Land Of The Maple Leaf territory was established in 1821 due to a generous will left by a British businessman and philanthropist James McGill. Since then, this Canadian university has blossomed into a crowded and lively varsity with two campuses, eleven faculties, approximately three hundred educational programs, and more than 37,500 attendees. Besides that, McGill University cooperates with four subsidized academic clinics, which “produce” over one thousand qualified health professionals every year.

Famous alumni of this tertiary institution live all over the world in 180 countries. Among them are world-renowned managers, astronauts, Nobel Prize winners, and a whole host of pioneers in the field of art, science, business, and civil service.

McGill University represents one of the most popular higher educational establishments in Canada and one of the world’s leading science-intensive universities. Just under a quarter of the attendees of this tertiary institution are international students from over 150 countries – the local student community is one of the most multicultural in the country. Among the faculty and alumni of McGill University, there are a dozen Nobel winners, which is the highest amount among Canadian higher institutions.

This Canadian university, often referred to as UBC, represents an international research and teaching center that is always included in the top 40 higher educational establishments in the world. Since its foundation in 1915, the University of British Columbia has remained open to everything new and challenges the established state of things in the sphere of education, very much in the spirit of the West Coast of Canada. The university’s entrepreneurial orientation encourages learners, professors, and employees to test their traditions, conduct unique research, and search for new teaching methods. At UBC, every bold thought is allowed to develop into an idea that could transform the world. This Canadian varsity provides extensive opportunities for international interaction between learners, teaching staff, personnel, and graduates, along with collaborating with colleges, organizations, and enterprises across the globe.