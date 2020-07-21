LONG queues to book plots on Benidorm´s famous Levante beach have forced the local council to increase the time slot when reservations can be made.

The extended schedule was introduced on Monday(July 20) as queues built up outside three booking points over the weekend, which saw the start of the reservation scheme.

There was also a glitch for visitors who had been given a QR code from their online bookings, with reports that some of the scans did not work properly at the Levante beach entry points.

Queues formed at the entrances due to the problem, as people waited patiently in temperatures of around 30 degrees.

The plan was introduced to maintain social distancing and control capacity on Benidorm´s busiest beach of the summer season.

Benidorm´s Beaches councillor, Monica Gomez said: “We’ve listened to the concerns lodged by people and introduced the new hours.”

“The council has always said that beach safety measures and the way they are enforced will always be subject to change.”

The authority is strongly encouraging people to reserve a Levante plot online or via a mobile phone app.

Nevertheless, three booths were set up at the El Torrejo building and on the Levante promenade for reservations to be made in person.

The opening hours were previously from noon, but as of Monday, the schedule was extended by three hours to a 9.00am start, which also applies to when online bookings are taken.

Current trends indicate that Levante plots are being fully booked up at least 24 hours in advance, but there were complaints last weekend that some reservations were not being taken up.

Bookings are not needed for people wanting to base themselves on the Poniente and Mal beaches as they don’t suffer from the same crowding issues normally experienced at Levante.