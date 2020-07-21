AN earthquake off the coast of Andalucia has been felt along the coast today.

The three-magnitude quake rumbled at 7.15am with its epicentre in the Alboran sea.

Shaking could reportedly be felt in Motril on Granada’s coast.

According to the Andalucian Seismic Network, the earthquake had a depth of 9.6km.

QUAKE: Today’s epicentre was registered in the Alboran sea, which scientists believe could see much more deadly quakes in the future

It comes two years after geologists unearthed a new fault line under the westernmost part of the Alboran Sea following an expedition led by the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) and the University of Granada.

The findings were published in scientific research journal Tectonic, warning of potential new geological risks in the area around the Alboran Sea.

The Andalucian scientists believe the new fault zone was the cause of a 2004 quake which killed more than 600 people with a magnitude of more than 6.3 in Al Hoceima, north Morocco.

They also believe it was behind strong seismic activity between 1993-4.

According to the 2018 study, the fault line could still trigger relatively high magnitude earthquakes such as the 6.3 earthquake which rocked Melilla and several areas of Andalucia on January 25, 2016.

It also warned that the growth of recently formed faults could cause higher magnitude earthquakes in the ‘Gibraltar arch’, between Iberia and Africa, as well as the Campo de Dalias region in Almeria.