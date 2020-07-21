A GROUP of ‘drunken’ British tourists have been involved in a street brawl in Magaluf days after five party strips were closed in Mallorca.

Footage of the rowdy group, filmed by a local resident, show dozens of men causing havoc after they were allegedly refused entry into a bar.

The Britons are seen throwing punches and jeering at one another before turning their attention to security staff on the Plaza Emporium.

At one point a man, suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, can also be spotted lying in the middle of the road struggling to hoist himself up.





According to Diario de Mallorca, the young Brits had been prevented from accessing the square’s bars due to being heavily intoxicated.

Evidently disgruntled, the men then confronted security staff and began brawling with one another as they walked down the street in search of another bar.

The confrontation comes just days after five infamous party strips were shut down on the island by the Balearic Government.

As part of a crackdown on anti-social behaviour on boozed-up holidaymakers, Punta Ballena, Calle del Jamon, General Garcia Ruiz and Calle de Federico Garcia Lorca in Magaluf were closed.

The popular hotspot of Calle de la Cerveza on the Playa de Palma was also shut down in the order.

The measure has angered local businesses who were ordered to stop their activity and in turn have mounted a collective lawsuit against the government.