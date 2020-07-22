SPAIN is continuing to see fresh coronavirus outbreaks each day, leading authorities to reiterate the importance of following health protocols.

In fact one in six new COVID-19 cases have derived from family reunions, either at homes or at bars or restaurants.

For this reason, the health ministry has reminded the population that before going to any such establishment, the following must be taken into account.

Before arriving at the bar/restaurant

If you have symptoms of coronavirus or have been in contact with COVID-19 sufferers in the past 14 days, as we all know, you should be self-isolating at home. Do not go to the bar/restaurant.

Call before arriving to reserve (if possible) and to enquire about the health protocols in place. This includes asking about the maximum number allowed per group, if there is a set time per group and if there is a set schedule for lunch or dinner etc.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before you leave the house.

If there is a queue outside the establishment, maintain a safe distance of at least 1.5 metres between yourself and others.

Find or reserve a table which is preferably smoke-free and outdoors.

Once seated at the restaurant/bar

Maintain a safe distance between pals and staff (1.5 metres), only those who live together can be closer.

You cannot join tables with another group and you should limit your movements inside the establishment as much as possible.

Wash your hands again with soap and water or with sanitising gel before you eat.

Take off your mask only when you are eating and drinking. If you are seated, you can remove the mask for the entirety of the meal/drink. In Andalucia, you only have to put it back on once you get up and walk around the premises or the terrace.

Avoid smoking, it can worsen your prognosis if you catch coronavirus.