CHAOS tonight as thousands of British travellers now face a two-week quarantine period as they return home, with almost immediate effect.

The UK government is expected to announce the news later this evening, according to The Sunday Times, affecting every UK traveller expecting to return in the near future – unless they get a flight before midnight!

Reports across Spain of a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases mean a second spike is likely, and authorities are taking swift action.

The Telegraph and news agency PA are are also reporting that the Department of Transport will announce the move tonight.

Much of the English-based media have reported that the spike is due to holidaying Brits spreading the virus throughout the country’s tourist spots but Spanish authorities have already admitted much of the additional cases are from domestic travellers.

READ MORE: Spain’s Costa Blanca COVID-19 case spike is put down to domestic visitors

READ MORE: Fresh coronavirus outbreak in Spain’s Valencian Community is linked to hospital