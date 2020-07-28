SPAIN may have a reputation for being a country full of passion and fiery lovers.

But it seems that when it comes to bonking, it is the Brits that come out on top.

Prudish Brits have defied expectations as new stats reveal that couples in the UK are having the most sex in Europe.

HAVING FUN: Brits are tops when it comes to bedroom antics

To collect the data BettingTips4You.com asked 2,729 adults in a relationship from 11 countries how often they slipped between the sheets.

British lovers claimed to get randy around 12 times a month.

Germany came next, with 11 sessions a month followed by the Netherlands and Belgium on nine.

Meanwhile latin lovers limped behind with couples from Italy, Spain and France admitting that they did the horizontal tango just two to four times a month.

The average love-making session for Brits was said to last around 19 minutes, with 15 per cent saying they usually did the dirty after drinking alcohol.

Over a quarter of respondents said they preferred to bonk before breakfast, while some21 per cent said they preferred sex before going to sleep.

Of those who preferred sex in the morning some 36 per cent said it was because it set them up for the day and 38 per cent said it was because they were too tired in the evening.

Spokesman John Pentin said: “Surely, this survey dismantles the myth of the Latin countries being hot-blooded lovers.

“The EU should be worried that with Brexit they are losing the best-performing sex country in the whole continent!”