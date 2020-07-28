FAR-RIGHT activist and former jail bird Tommy Robinson is thought to have moved to Spain.

Robinson – real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – has revealed he has fled the UK and become an immigrant in Spain.

In a video he posted via twitter, he says he is worried about the safety of his family, claiming they suffered an arson attack earlier this year.

Screenshot of Robinson’s video

He was due to return to the UK for a demonstration by right-wing group Hearts of Oak this weekend, but has had to cancel due to the COVID-19 self-isolation rules recently brought in.

Robinson said in the clip: “I was due to be coming for the demonstration on Sunday, but there’s something I haven’t told everyone – I had an incident quite a few weeks ago with an arson.

“I do have the video of everything, but it was targeted against my property – well, not against my property, but against my wife’s property.

“I was due to be flying back for the demonstration, but obviously now with this 14 day quarantine if I fly back, I probably won’t get back out.

“My kids are out here, I’m still in the process of finding a permanent relocation for them. I’ve got new schools for my daughters, but that’s just an update.”

Robinson continued: “When I couldn’t be back, people said ‘what, are you still away?’ – it’s because my family are away, it’s because I need my family to be away because they’re not safe, basically.

“It wasn’t Muslims that done this, it was after all the BLM [Black Lives Matter] stuff. I think I know who it was.”

“The demonstration is still on, I’ll be doing a speech and it’s still on outside in London for Hearts of Oak, but that’s just an update from me to say unfortunately – I’ve got my flights booked – but because they’ve changed the regulations on Covid bulls*** I won’t be able to come back, and I would come back, but my kids and family are out here.”

Robinson was given a suspended jail sentence for contempt of court after he broadcast outside a trial in Huddersfield in 2018.

He had previously served time for assault causing actual bodily harm. The former leader of the English Defence League is well known for his hard-line stance against immigration into the UK and particularly against Muslims.