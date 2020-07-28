A NEW outbreak of coronavirus has been detected in Mallorca leading to 10 positive diagnoses.

The Ministry of Health today confirmed the fresh COVID-19 cases among a group of people who share the same apartment in S’Arenal de Llucmajor.

According to the Diario de Mallorca, the newly infected patients live in a ‘patera‘, which translates to an overcrowded dwelling.

Balearic Health Minister Patricia Gomez said a person living in the apartment had tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

This let to the IB-Salut health service carrying out a contact tracing study, with the nine roommates undertaking testing.

All produced a positive result with four receiving treatment at hospital.

The remaining six are described as asymptomatic but have been ordered to stay in a care centre due to the ‘impossibility of guaranteeing isolation at home.’

After learning the news, residents at the apartment block reportedly asked for a COVID-19 test which was subsequently denied by IB-Salut.

Testing was deemed unnecessary due to their ‘limited contact with the infected patients’, however the health service has advised these residents to stay at home for the time being.

It comes as the UK government ignored the plea for the Balearic Islands to be removed from their quarantine on travellers.

Gomez had revealed her plans to speak personally with the UK Ambassador to Spain in a bid to u-turn the decision.

As well as having ‘excellent COVID-19 data’ Gomez explained that the Balearic health system ‘is prepared’ in addition to having ‘a highly effective tracking system that enables monitoring and prevention.’