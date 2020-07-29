AN iconic Alicante City landmark is set for a big clean up after adorning the area for 90 years.

The Fuente de Levante in the Plaza de Los Luceros will see the comprehensive restoration of the fountain and adorning statues.

Alicante City Council will spend €309,000 on the project, which will also feature repairs to one of the horse statues which was badly damaged in a hammer attack in May.

The landmark was built in 1930, and it was taken down 13 years ago and then re-erected following the construction of the Luceros Tram station.