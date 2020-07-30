WITH Spain seeing a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, many Brits have taken to specialist insurers to help cover them for fear of catching the virus.

Kent based insurance firm Battleface, has seen a spike in inquiries since cases in Spain have risen, asking for specialised ‘warzone’ insurance.

A policy normally reserved for when visiting terror hotspots such as Africa and the middle east, more and more people are choosing to take this cover when visiting areas such as the Costa del Sol.

“In recent days we have seen a significant increase in enquiries and bookings for policies to cover Spain and all destinations,” chief executive of Battleface, Sasha Gainullin, told British money advice website thisismoney.co.uk.

Although much costlier than standard travel insurance, warzone insurance will cover you if you contract COVID-19 whilst on holiday in Spain.

Brokers are keen to point out though that although they will cover medical costs, it does not normally cover transport, trip cancellations or anyone over the age of 59.

“It does cover however the same as most travel insurance policies including medical and emergency expenses, hospital benefit, personal accident, baggage, personal money and passport and personal liability,” explained Gainullin.

While many are seeking refunds from airlines and cancelling plans, some die-hard holidaymakers and essential flyers are still wanting to head to Spain, despite government advice to the contrary.

This is the reason that many are turning to these policies normally reserved for destinations that are classed as ‘all but essential travel’.

Gainullin added that although his company covers for travel to Spain, it highly recommends that no-one goes against government advice unless absolutely necessary.

“Many of the enquiries are from humanitarian and charity workers, as well as journalists and medical professionals,” he said.