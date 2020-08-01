THE mayor of Nerja is being investigated over an illegal landfill which operated between June 1998 and September 2016.

Jose Alberto Armijo is to be probed alongside Urban Planning councillor Nieves Atencia and seven businessmen for the site in the Rio de la Miel.

The Torrox court has also given the Partido Popular leader and Nerja town hall 10 days to cough up €10.7 million for the environmental damage caused by the landfill.

For 18 years, the site dumped around 800,000 cubic metres of waste in the area, without any oversight or authorisation.

Prosecutors are seeking two years and 18 months in jail and a ban from public office for Armijo, who was re-elected in June last year.

He was previously mayor from 1995 to 2015.

The same punishment is being sought for Atencia and the seven businessmen from the construction sector, who will appear in court in the coming months.

The land in which the landfill sat had been incorporated into the Sierra Natural Park in 1999, meaning it was protected under law.

If the more than €10 million is not handed over within the requested period, the courts will seize property ‘and rights’ of the accused to cover the cost.