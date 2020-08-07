WHEN Middlesbrough couple Andrew and Vicki Holland left Teesside with their young son for sunnier shores in 2018, they already had an idea that would benefit fellow expats and Spaniards alike.

HAPPY FAMILY: George, Andrew and Vicki

With so many choices available for dining, leisure and shopping up and down the Costa Blanca, they realised it was difficult to find genuine bargains.



So with a business model already honed from their time in Dubai, they built an app that takes people straight to the discounts.



Mi 2 Por 1 (My Two for One) uses geo-tagging technology to show exactly where ‘Two for One’ vouchers can be redeemed and what other special offers are available.



A few examples include:

2 for 1 Mojitos at Restaurante Tabarca in Guardamar

2 for 1 Full English Breakfast at Oscars in Quesada

2 for 1 Full Body Massage at Beatriz Studio in Torrevieja

2 for 1 Fast Kart session at Go Karts San Fulgencio

2 for 1 Diving Course at Scubaworld in La Florida

“It’s a nightmare looking for the right place to go and spend your money, whether it’s for a meal, to do some shopping or pamper yourself,” co-founder Andrew told the Olive Press.

USER-FRIENDLY: Easy-to-use app

“That’s why we developed this app that shows the deals available nearest to the user.” the ex-North Sea Oil and Gas Worker explained.



The 36-year-old ex-North Sea Oil and Gas worker added: “We look for the quality outlets that offer real benefits to quality customers – which is why I’m offering it to Olive Press readers at a reduced rate.”



As soon as the app is downloaded on to a smart phone, users can select one of dozens of offers to redeem without even subscribing.



If readers want to continue enjoying discounts, the normal annual fee of €25 is reduced to €20, using a special code.



Hundreds of businesses have already signed up to entice new customers, as the service is entirely free-of-charge for them.



Vicki Holland, Andrew’s wife and co-founder, said: “It’s a genuine win-win for businesses that want to attract customers without any outlay for advertising etc.”



HUNDREDS OF OFFERS: Zoom in on the interactive map

The Interior Architecture and Design graduate added: “If businesses want to be added on to the app, they only have to get in touch.”



The 34-year-old stressed: “People of all nations deserve a bargain, so we’ve made the app bilingual so that our Spanish hosts can take advantage, too.”



Olive Press readers should click here to see what savings can be made before applying for their discounted membership, using the code OLIVE20 when joining.



The Murcia-based couple see this as their ‘forever job’, agreeing that Spain is the perfect place to bring up their son, George.



In addition, it’s a great excuse to sample the fantastic places to eat, drink and socialise along the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida.