A NIGHTCLUB in Benalmadena has been forced to close after failing to comply with COVID-19 regulations.

Boa, formerly known as Kiu, is also facing sanctions after allegedly flouting several of the rules applied to nightlife venues.

At around 5.40am on July 25, authorities claim the club, one of the biggest on the coast, closed all of its rooms apart from one.

It meant the revellers were all placed into a smaller space with a DJ.

They were also permitted to dance on the dancefloor while an artificial fog machine was also repeatedly being used, which investigators believe could be considered a ‘crime against public health’.

They also claimed that clients were not asked to wear face masks.

Police swiftly emptied the club, which is now being investigated by a Torremolinos court.

The venue has now been forced to close for a period of 15 days.

It comes after a beach club in Torremolinos has also been forced to close after a video showing flagrant COVID-19 breaches went viral.

A DJ was filmed at Kokun club swigging from a bottle before spitting it onto revellers.

It has also since been revealed that the venue did not have the correct licence to hold events with live music.